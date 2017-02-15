Photo of the Week

Keepin’ then comin’! This weeks photo is brought to you by Immageo as per usual. It can be found: here
The image was taken by Dmitry Tonkacheev, IGEM RAS, Moscow, Russian Federation.
Dmitry writes, “This is Co-bearing sphalerite, synthesised using gas transport method at 850C looks like the Christmas Tree. Although presented intergrowth of crystals was made in the laboratory, there are some natural samples, that comes from Africa. Green sphalerite from Congo can be used as jewellery.”
I have to chip in that incorporating Co into minerals can often lead to some very unsusual colours. For example, cobaltoan calcite is brilliant, neon pink.