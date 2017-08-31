Organise a short course at EGU 2018: follow this simple guide!

(Credit: EGU/Stephanie McClellan)

From supercharging your scientific skills, to boarding your base in science communication or picking up tips on how to boost your career – be it in academia or outside – short courses can be one of the highlights of the General Assembly programme.

But, did you know that any EGU member (you!) can propose a short course? You’ve got until 8 September 2017 to complete the application. This quick guide, will give you some pointers for submitting and organising your own short course at EGU 2018!

Before you even put pen to paper and plan your workshop, remember that the courses should provide a forum to teach your General Assembly peers something of interest. This means that courses should, preferably, not be connected, or only loosely connected, to any of the programme groups and should be designed to be open to all conference participants.

Planning your short course

As the organiser, you are free to choose the content and set-up of the course. But the content should be of interest to (a subset of) the community that the EGU represents! The decision as to whether your course will be included in the final conference programme is made by the Programme Group Chairs: the ECS Union representative and Sam Illingworth.

To submit your course, you’ll need:

a title and a short description

the details of the course organiser

You also have the option to co-organise your course with a scientific division(s) (meaning it’ll appear in the both the Short Course Programme Group and that of your favored division(s)). You might consider doing this if your workshop is aimed at a specific community, as well as being of broad appeal.

Choosing a time-slot

An innovation introduce last year and available for EGU 2018 is that short courses can now be run on the Sunday before the conference official opens, as well as throughout the General Assembly week (please note that the Sunday slots will be given preferentially to day-long workshops). Make sure you add a note in the comments section if you’d like your course scheduled on Sunday.

The logistics

All short course rooms come complete with a microphone, a data projector, a notebook, and a VGA switch to use up to three individual notebooks in addition to the permanently-installed notebook of that room.

Usually, short course rooms have no technical assistants, but should you need support, don’t forget to indicate that on the request form!

If you require participants to register in advance of the course, it is your responsibility, as the organiser, to coordinate this. Be sure to include a registration email address or a Doodle link in the description of the short course, so potential participants know how to sing-up.

Food and drink can liven up any meeting! Should you wish to provide catering throughout your workshop (at your own expense), please get in touch with the General Assembly caterer (Motto Catering) before 31 March 2018.

Dos & Don’ts

Do make skills/abilities related to science and research the focus of your workshop

Do aim to provide training in skills needed by people working in science

Do promote your short course

Do make your course interactive or include hands-on activities (if possible)

Do let participants know (via the description) if they’ll need to bring along materials (e.g. laptop, tablet, specific software) to participate in the course

Do allow time for questions

Don’t invite too many speakers

Don’t engage in commercial activities during the course (e.g. sales)

Don’t charge admission fees or course fees – these are strictly prohibited

For a full list of guidelines head over to the EGU 2018 website. If you have questions about submitting a short course request please contact the Programme Group Chairs or the EGU’s Communication Officer, Laura Roberts.