Photo Contest finalists 2017 – who will you vote for?

The selection committee received over 300 photos for this year’s EGU Photo Contest, covering fields across the geosciences. The fantastic finalist photos are below and they are being exhibited in Hall X2 (basement, Brown Level) of the Austria Center Vienna – see for yourself!
Do you have a favourite? Vote for it! There is a voting terminal (also in Hall X2), just next to the exhibit. The results will be announced on Friday 28 April during the lunch break (at 12:15).
-
-
Silent swamp predator by Nikita Churilin (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). Macro shot of Drosera rotundifolia modified leaf waiting for an insect at swamp Krugloe.
-
-
Surviving witnesses? by Martin Mergili (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). The dormant, glaciated Volcán Parinacota (6348 m) appears in the left background. Even though the last eruption of this stratovolcano occurred at least 1400 years ago, the llaretas shown in the picture might have witnessed this event: these plants grow slowly and possibly reach ages above 3000 years.
-
-
The wonderful home of pink flamingos by Florent Hodel (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). Perched at more than 4000 meters on the Bolivian altiplano, this volcanic laguna owes its color to microscopic red bacteria which make the delight of pink flamingos.
-
-
Penitentes in the Andes by Christoph Schmidt (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). This photo was taken in the Bolivian Andes at an altitude of around 4400 m. The climatic conditions favour the formation of so-called penitents, i.e. long and pointed remains of a formerly comprehensive snow field.
-
-
Nor’Wester in the Southern Alps of New Zealand by Stephan Winkler (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). The image shows a typical weather situation in the Southern Alps of New Zealand with a moist, westerly airflow pushing over the main Divide to create a typical foehn wind pattern (locally called Nor’Wester) in the region.
-
-
Noisy neighbours in Dumont d’Urville base by Baptiste Gombert (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu).The Dumont d’Urville station is based on a small archipelago shared with a colony of Adelie Penguins. The photo is shot from the entrance of the seismology shelter where the acquisition system of two broadband seismometers is installed.
-
-
Salt shoreline of the Dead Sea by Djamil Al-Halbouni (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). Drone image of salt structures along the Eastern Dead Sea shoreline. Evaporation and wave action form fascinating salt domes with semi-circular pattern and layers along and perpendicular to the coast.
-
-
The wonderful home of pink flamingos by Elizaveta Kovaleva (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). In the Zion National Park you can literally touch and see the dynamic of the ancient sand dunes.
-
-
Seeing everyday’s gold by Daniel Wasner (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu).For a short moment, golden sunlight broke through the gloominess of this cloudy Norwegian spring day.
-
-
Symbiosis of fire, ice and water by Michael Grund (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu). This picture was taken at Storforsen, an impressive rapid in the Pite River in northern Sweden.