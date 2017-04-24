At the Assembly 2017: Monday highlights

Welcome to the 2017 General Assembly.

Welcome to the 2017 General Assembly! This is the first full day of sessions and there’s a feast of them to choose from. Every day we’ll be sharing some super sessions and events at EGU 2017 here on GeoLog and you can complement this information with EGU Today, the daily newsletter of the General Assembly.

Of particular importance today is the Union’s Plenary Meeting (UMI0) at 12:15 in Room E1 – it’s a forum for all Assembly attendees to discuss the development of the Union with the Union Council. Seeing as it’s over lunch, a buffet of scrumptious sandwiches and soft drinks will be served at the event.

We also have the NASA-ESA-EGU joint Union-wide session lined up (US2, 13:30–17:15 in E2). In this session, the planetary and space sciences programmes of ESA & NASA and their Earth observation missions, will be discussed. It’s not one to miss! You can also follow the session on Twitter (#EGU17SSE) and catch up with the EGU 2017 webstream.

The conference can be daunting, especially for first time attendees. For tips and tricks on how to navigate the General Assembly and to learn more about the EGU, why not attend SC44: 08:30–10:00/ Room -2.31. Remember you can also consult the first timer’s guide for more information.

There are several short courses kicking off a week of exciting workshops. Kick of your General Assembly week by supercharging your data analysis skills in this hands-on workshop (bring your laptop!) introducing the data science capabilities of Python and Jupyter (SC67: 08:30–10:00 / Room -2.85). Writing papers is a challenge, no matter what career stage you are at. Pick up some tips in the How to get your hydrology paper published – dealing with editors, reviews and revisions course (SC24/HS12.2: 13:30–15:00 / Room -2.61). Instead, if the solid Earth is the focus of research then don’t miss the opportunity to meet the editors of the EGU journal: Solid Earth and Earth Surface Dynamics (SC48) at 13:30–15:00 in Room -2.91.

There are also scintillating scientific sessions throughout the day. Here’s just a sample of what’s on offer:

Today also features four super Medal Lectures, which are sure to be a great source of inspiration:

Finally, remember to take the opportunity to meet your Division’s representatives in the day’s Meet EGU sessions and, if you’re in need of a break, head on over to GeoCinema, where you can kick back and relax with a geoscientific film (10:30–19:00 daily in the GeoCinema Room, 0.90 on the Yellow Level).