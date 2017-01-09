Imaggeo on Mondays: Don’t miss the abstract deadline

The EGU General Assembly brings together geoscientists from all over the world to one meeting that covers all disciplines of the Earth, planetary and space sciences. The conference is taking place in Vienna on 23–28 April 2017, providing an opportunity for both established scientists and early career researchers to present their work and discuss their ideas with experts in all fields of the geosciences.

You can get a feel for the great geoscience that will be discussed at the meeting by browsing through the EGU 2017 sessions. Clicking on ‘please select’ allows you to search for sessions by Programme Group. You’ll then be able to view the sessions in more detail and submit an abstract to its relevant session. The deadline for abstract submission is 11 January 2017, 13:00 CET. That’s only two days away!

Also, remember that you can benefit from early registration for the conference until 31 March 2017. Register online on the Registration section of the General Assembly website. Note that EGU members benefit from reduced member rates; to become a member, or renew your EGU membership, go to www.egu.eu/membership/.

The full meeting programme will be made available on 2 March 2017.

For more information about the General Assembly, please see the EGU 2017 website.

Note on hotel reservations

Please note that the congress ECCIMD2017 (10,000 participants) will take place in Vienna at the same time as the EGU2017. In addition, the Vienna City Marathon (40,000 participants) will take place on Sunday, resulting in many hotels being fully booked the night before. Therefore, we strongly recommend booking accommodation as soon as possible.